Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,238 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARNA opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

