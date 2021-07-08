Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 497,090 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $78,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

