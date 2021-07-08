Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Banner worth $75,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $21,032,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

