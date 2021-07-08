Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,057. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$659.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.66.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

