GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 398,515 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

