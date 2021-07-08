Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Graco worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 102,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Graco by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Graco by 556.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

