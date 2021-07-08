Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 490,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $88,969,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $78,420,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $26,238,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $21,631,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

