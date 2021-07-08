Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $46.60 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.1% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $46,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

NYSE DG traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $219.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

