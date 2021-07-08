Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $10.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,302 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75.

