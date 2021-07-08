Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,326 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.08. 476,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

