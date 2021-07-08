Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,049 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105,049 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.82. 826,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240,234. The company has a market cap of $624.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.27 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

