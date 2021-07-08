Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

SPRQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

