Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,217 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $82,454,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 162,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

