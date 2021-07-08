Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $59.61 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $279.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

