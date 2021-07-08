Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

