Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $21,188,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

