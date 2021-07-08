Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

