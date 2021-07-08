Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 40,578 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the quarter. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRVR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $41.53.

