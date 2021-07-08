Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 51,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

