Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.03. 282,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,969. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $459.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

