Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,073 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 8,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,823. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.