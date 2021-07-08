Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.61. 53,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,210. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

