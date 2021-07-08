Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85. Greif has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.