Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 337,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

