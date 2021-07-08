Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,523 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

