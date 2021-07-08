Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

