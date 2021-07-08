Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.