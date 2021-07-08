Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,971 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280,947 shares during the period.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

