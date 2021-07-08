Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Five Below by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

