Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,726,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

