Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 428 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 159,732 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 519.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $91.27 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

