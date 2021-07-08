Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

