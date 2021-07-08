Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

