Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

