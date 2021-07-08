Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 150 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.