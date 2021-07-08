HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. DoorDash accounts for about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,142,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,583,130. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $7.44 on Thursday, reaching $177.71. 72,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,100. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion and a PE ratio of -24.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

