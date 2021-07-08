Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $61.20 or 0.00185849 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

