Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

