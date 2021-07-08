Haywood Securities Lowers Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) to Hold

Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90.
Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.