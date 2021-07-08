Haywood Securities Lowers Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) to Hold

Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90.

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

