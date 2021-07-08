HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Up 2.1%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $74.67. 5,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,378,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

