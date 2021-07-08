Head-To-Head Review: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affirm 1 4 9 0 2.57

The OLB Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Affirm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.18 -$1.78 million N/A N/A Affirm $509.53 million 33.45 -$112.60 million N/A N/A

The OLB Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20% Affirm -34.01% -53.97% -6.49%

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

