Head to Head Survey: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 108.39%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.21 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 43.43 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.91

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06% MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

