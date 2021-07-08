Healthcare Value Capital LLC Sells 1,600,000 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. VYNE Therapeutics accounts for approximately 6.1% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,513. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

