HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 48,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.