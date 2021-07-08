Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

