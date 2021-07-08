HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

HelloFresh stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.74. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

