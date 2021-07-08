HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.