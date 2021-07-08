Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,662. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

