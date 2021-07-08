Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Trading Down 7.1%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 25,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 178,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Hempstract Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.