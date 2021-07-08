Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,278 ($16.70) and last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Approximately 52,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 121,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,258.20. The firm has a market cap of £948.72 million and a P/E ratio of 43.05.

In other Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £12,530 ($16,370.53). Also, insider Victoria Sant bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

